Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

