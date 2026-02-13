Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS topped estimates, driven by HIV and liver‑disease portfolio strength and early traction for new products; this underpins analyst bullishness and longer‑term revenue visibility. GILD’s Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS topped estimates, driven by HIV and liver‑disease portfolio strength and early traction for new products; this underpins analyst bullishness and longer‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big wave of analyst price‑target increases and buy/outperform notes (examples: Morgan Stanley $171, Scotiabank $177, Needham/Wolfe $170, Wells Fargo & JPMorgan mid‑$160s) — brokers cite HIV momentum, margin expansion and product pipeline (Yeztugo, Yescarta) as reasons to raise targets. Analyst Coverage Summary

Big wave of analyst price‑target increases and buy/outperform notes (examples: Morgan Stanley $171, Scotiabank $177, Needham/Wolfe $170, Wells Fargo & JPMorgan mid‑$160s) — brokers cite HIV momentum, margin expansion and product pipeline (Yeztugo, Yescarta) as reasons to raise targets. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase announced — quarterly dividend up to $0.82 (3.8% raise), supporting income investor appeal and signaling management confidence in cash flow.

Dividend increase announced — quarterly dividend up to $0.82 (3.8% raise), supporting income investor appeal and signaling management confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcripts published (multiple outlets) — useful for detail on guidance assumptions, product rollouts and cost/margin outlook but neutral until investors parse management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / transcripts published (multiple outlets) — useful for detail on guidance assumptions, product rollouts and cost/margin outlook but neutral until investors parse management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Yescarta label expansion and new product commentary appear in coverage — potential medium‑term upside if uptake meets expectations; currently a pipeline/progression read‑through. Yescarta & Dividend Coverage

Yescarta label expansion and new product commentary appear in coverage — potential medium‑term upside if uptake meets expectations; currently a pipeline/progression read‑through. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notes in data feeds show anomalous 0 shares / NaN changes — not meaningful evidence of a short squeeze or new bearish positioning based on available figures.

Short‑interest notes in data feeds show anomalous 0 shares / NaN changes — not meaningful evidence of a short squeeze or new bearish positioning based on available figures. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance came in below some Street expectations — management’s outlook tempered the post‑earnings rally and is the principal reason for the intraday/extended‑session pullback despite the beat. Guidance / Shares Dip

FY‑2026 guidance came in below some Street expectations — management’s outlook tempered the post‑earnings rally and is the principal reason for the intraday/extended‑session pullback despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: At least one broker adjustment (Royal Bank of Canada) shows a lower relative price target in published feeds despite a PT raise vs. prior internal note — highlights disagreement among analysts on near‑term valuation and reinforces guidance‑driven uncertainty. RBC / Ticker Report

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6%

GILD stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.