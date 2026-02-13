Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,804,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 60,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $35.31.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

