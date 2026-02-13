Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $685,000 in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. MongoDB comprises about 1.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $356.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.05 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.29.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

