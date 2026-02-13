Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $502,000 in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Five Below accounts for 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Five Below by 1,770.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 471,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 446,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 310.4% in the second quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 322,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 244,142 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,049,973.35. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $201.23 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

