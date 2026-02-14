178,662 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 21,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

AGNC stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 47.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.