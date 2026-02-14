Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2,941.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — NatWest reported $0.46 EPS vs. $0.37 expected and revenue of $5.74B vs. $5.59B consensus, with robust net margin and ROE that underline the current earnings strength. Read More.

Q4 beat — NatWest reported $0.46 EPS vs. $0.37 expected and revenue of $5.74B vs. $5.59B consensus, with robust net margin and ROE that underline the current earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Profit and targets raised — Annual profit rose ~24% and management lifted medium‑term performance targets while guiding for further income and profitability growth, supporting higher future cash flow expectations. Read More.

Profit and targets raised — Annual profit rose ~24% and management lifted medium‑term performance targets while guiding for further income and profitability growth, supporting higher future cash flow expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns boosted — NatWest announced a fresh £750m share buyback for H1 2026 and signalled increased payouts, which directly supports returns to investors. Read More.

Shareholder returns boosted — NatWest announced a fresh £750m share buyback for H1 2026 and signalled increased payouts, which directly supports returns to investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Structural hedge and acquisition add durability — Management says the bank’s structural hedge will keep boosting net interest income through 2030, and the £2.7bn Evelyn Partners deal will more than double AUMA and diversify fee income away from NII. These reduce earnings cyclicality. Read More.

Structural hedge and acquisition add durability — Management says the bank’s structural hedge will keep boosting net interest income through 2030, and the £2.7bn Evelyn Partners deal will more than double AUMA and diversify fee income away from NII. These reduce earnings cyclicality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Zacks moved NWG from Hold to Strong Buy, reflecting uplift in the brokerage view after the print and guidance. Read More.

Analyst upgrade — Zacks moved NWG from Hold to Strong Buy, reflecting uplift in the brokerage view after the print and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Management hosted the earnings call and published an analyst slide deck and presentation, useful for digging into guidance and hedge assumptions. Read More. / Read More.

Investor materials available — Management hosted the earnings call and published an analyst slide deck and presentation, useful for digging into guidance and hedge assumptions. Read More. / Read More. Negative Sentiment: ESG backlash — NatWest softened its fossil‑fuel lending restrictions alongside results, prompting activist ShareAction to urge investors to oppose the chair’s re‑election; this creates reputational and governance risk that can pressure the share price, especially with sustainable investors. Read More.

NWG stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

