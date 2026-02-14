Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,912 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,209,000 after acquiring an additional 690,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,622,000 after purchasing an additional 493,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,072,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,053,000 after purchasing an additional 636,586 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,038,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,911,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,248,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,327,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $59.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

