Assetmark Inc. Has $29.75 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.97.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $150.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.83.

Positive Sentiment: Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Q4/Profitable SaaS Article

Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Mizuho Upgrade

Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. AI Integration Article

Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. Neutral Sentiment: Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Loomis Sayles Letter

Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Buyback Analysis

Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Price Target Moves Benchmark Cut

Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue strength, some coverage highlighted margin strain from AI investment and mixed earnings reactions; the post‑earnings pullback reflected investor concerns about valuation and near‑term profitability. Margin Strain Article Post-Earnings Reaction

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

