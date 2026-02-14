Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $407.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $420.60.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.