Assetmark Inc. Has $47.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $395,573,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

