Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,848 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $66,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,289,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,934,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,856,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,852 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 495,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

