Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $59,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VONG opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

