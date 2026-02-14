Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,886 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $60,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $369.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

