Assetmark Inc. Buys 18,642 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $63,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $730.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $754.81 and a 200 day moving average of $741.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.