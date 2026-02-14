Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Winnow Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 287.8% in the third quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock valued at $105,184,255. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

