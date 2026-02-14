Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,044 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DE opened at $602.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $626.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.01%.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

