Atria Investments Inc Sells 19,025 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $235.53 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long‑term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Analysts Cite Secular Trends For Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)’s Development

Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long‑term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Positive Sentiment: Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next‑generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Lam Research Reshapes Leadership And Partnerships For Next Generation Chip Demand

Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next‑generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company‑specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Does Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Have a Long Runway for Growth?

Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company‑specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short‑interest items as noise until corrected data is released.

Short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short‑interest items as noise until corrected data is released. Negative Sentiment: A headline reporting insider selling coincided with a short‑term price dip; insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they’re routine or non‑indicative of company fundamentals. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

