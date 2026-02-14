Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,603 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

