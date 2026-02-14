Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,813 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,220,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 685.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 548,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 478,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after acquiring an additional 300,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.