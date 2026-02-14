Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,853,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,120,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 812,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 805,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $68.16.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.