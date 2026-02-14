Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $3,098,772,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,044,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,755,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,588,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,605,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,961,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $481.00 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

