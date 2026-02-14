Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Paycom Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $125.56 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,747.02. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 65.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $877,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results topped estimates: PAYC reported $2.45 EPS and revenue up ~10% y/y, beating consensus and showing margin expansion — supportive near‑term fundamentals.

Independent study highlights product ROI: A Forrester‑commissioned study found Paycom's IWant AI delivers significant three‑year ROI for clients — a credibility boost for growth/product story.

Some analysts remain bullish: Guggenheim, KeyCorp and BTIG maintained buy/overweight views (despite trimming targets), signaling pockets of conviction that upside remains for longer‑term investors.

Market commentary and idea pieces: Several outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Barchart) frame PAYC as a potential value/recovery play after the selloff — useful for investors assessing risk/reward but not immediate catalysts.

Weak 2026 revenue guidance spooked investors: Paycom's FY‑2026 revenue outlook was perceived as conservative/short of consensus, which triggered the initial selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst.

Multiple analyst price‑target cuts and neutral/hold moves: Several firms (Citigroup, Jefferies, Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho, BMO and others) lowered targets and moved to neutral/hold — increasing selling pressure and signaling reduced near‑term expectations.

Shares reached a fresh near‑term low after guidance and analyst reactions, amplifying momentum selling and headline sensitivity.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

