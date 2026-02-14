Assetmark Inc. Has $45.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $45,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,248.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Santander raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

