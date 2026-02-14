Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 87.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $325,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $185.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

