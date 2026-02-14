Caprock Group LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $702.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $715.61.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,192 shares of company stock worth $20,341,145. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

