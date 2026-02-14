Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.83 Million in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $17,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 697.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TopBuild Trading Up 2.5%
NYSE:BLD opened at $550.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $555.85. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.40 and a 200-day moving average of $436.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on BLD
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.
The company operates through two main segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.