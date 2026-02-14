Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.83 Million in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $17,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 697.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:BLD opened at $550.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $555.85. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.40 and a 200-day moving average of $436.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

