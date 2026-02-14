Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,584,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
