Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252,007 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,551,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,183,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,199,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $1,339.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,399.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,069.97 and its 200-day moving average is $907.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.67.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

