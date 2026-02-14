Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $161.15 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $224.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

