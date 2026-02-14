Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,099 Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $38,112.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

