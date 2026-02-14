Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,574,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,261,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,691 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,960 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a yield of 447.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

