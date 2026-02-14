ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stake Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 134.0% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $86.09 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

