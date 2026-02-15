1,832 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $618.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

