Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Report on SCHP

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.