iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Stock Holdings Reduced by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $152.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

