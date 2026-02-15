GenTrust LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in News Corporation $NWSA

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Get News alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in News by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in News by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in News by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in News by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded News from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.40 price objective on News in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on News from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

About News

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

