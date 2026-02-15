GenTrust LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF $ALLW

GenTrust LLC grew its position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report) by 241.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,754,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,510,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,774,000.

Shares of ALLW opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.2849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 464.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

