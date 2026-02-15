iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB is Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589,650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,310,000 after purchasing an additional 618,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,935,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,179,000 after buying an additional 75,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,039,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

