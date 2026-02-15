16,994 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.36.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

