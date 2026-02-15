GenTrust LLC Takes Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Dayforce by 82.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dayforce by 7.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,773.36. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services.

