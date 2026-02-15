2,513 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.59. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Featured Articles

