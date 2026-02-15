GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 15,205 International Paper Company $IP

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in International Paper by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 172,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in International Paper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for IP to $0.52 (from $0.48), a modest upward revision that slightly supports near‑term earnings expectations.

Yahoo reports that International Paper has tweaked executive compensation to better align pay with valuation/momentum metrics — this may reassure some investors about governance and alignment but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a string of downward revisions across 2026–2027, cutting Q1–Q3 2026 estimates and multiple 2027 quarterly forecasts; it lowered FY2026 to $1.83 (from $2.28) and cut FY2027 to $3.23 (from $4.11). Those cuts — together with Zacks’ “Strong Sell” stance — add meaningful analyst pressure and increase downside risk if the company fails to deliver stronger results.

In other International Paper news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

International Paper stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

