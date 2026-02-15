Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.6% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

