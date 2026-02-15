Eq LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Eq LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

