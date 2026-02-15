GenTrust LLC Buys New Shares in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,098.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 194.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Kemper from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Kemper Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

