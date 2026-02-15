GenTrust LLC Invests $881,000 in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 85.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,593,000 after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,737,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,362,881.02. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.00.

H&R Block Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 176.02%. The firm had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

