Eq LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Eq LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $121.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.