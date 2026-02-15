GenTrust LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,617 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $4,995,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 493.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.