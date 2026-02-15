Barclays Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $28.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE U opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $503.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000,547.72. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,988 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $84,430.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 561,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,191.10. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,021 shares of company stock valued at $63,138,575. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Unity Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 389,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 72,646 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

